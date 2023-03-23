A charity that helps older and vulnerable people to remain independent has received a boost from a bowls club.

Stamford and District Indoor Bowls Club held a special tournament earlier this month, which raised £500 for Evergreen Care Trust.

Ian Hall, president and chairman of the bowls club, which is based in Exeter Gardens, said they were delighted to be able to hand over the money, which was raised from their Presidents’ Gala Day on Saturday, March 4.

Chief executive of Evergreen Care Trust Louise Marsh, gentlemen's president of Stamford Bowls Club Ian Hall, ladies' president Margaret King, and Evergreen's volunteer services manager Ed Bailey

The event, which Ian and ladies’ president Margaret King came up with as a fundraiser, attracted more than 60 players, who took part in teams in the hope of winning the competition and pocketing the top prize.

The 24-end tournament had a ‘thrilling finish’ according to members, who played over eight sessions and for nearly nine hours.

“Everyone enjoyed the challenge, enhanced by the social experience and the chance to support a worthy cause,” Ian added.

Evergreen Care Trust is based in Barnack Road, Stamford, and is an independent, not-for-profit faith organisation.

Founded in 2005, it works with local groups and healthcare providers to offer home care services for the benefit of the elderly and vulnerable people living in Stamford, Bourne The Deepings and surrounding villages.

Louise Marsh, chief executive of Evergreen Care Home, and volunteer services manager Ed Bailey, went along to the indoor bowls club to meet Ian and Margaret and receive the cheque.