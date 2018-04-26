Box office for Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials opens

The box office for one of Britain’s most prestigious sporting events: Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2018, which runs from August 30 to September 2, will open at 9am today and for those looking to get maximum value for money, there has never been a better time to book.

Making online bookings should be easier, with a new improved user interface designed to streamline the booking process. Those preferring to book by telephone will find the box office opening hours have been extended to include weekends.

There are discounts on a range of tickets including memberships, caravan memberships and coach passes if purchased in advance. Visitors will also have the chance to make a donation to the event’s nominated charity The Gurkha Welfare Trust, when they book.

Last year’s event saw a popular winner in British rider Oliver Townend on his hugely talented young horse Ballaghmor Class. This year visitors are likely to be Team GB riders taking their last run before the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina, USA, alongside young talent tackling what is considered to be the toughest cross country course in equestrian sport.

The horse trials, which attracted more than 165,000 visitors last year, starts with the elegance of dressage in the main arena. Saturday offers the adrenalin high of cross country, when competitors test their nerve around Burghley’s famously challenging course, designed by Captain Mark Phillips. The competition comes to a climax with showjumping on Sunday to determine who will carry home the Land Rover Perpetual Challenge Trophy and the substantial £90k first prize money.

Advance admission tickets start at £15. To book, visit: www.burghley-horse.co.uk The telephone booking line is open 9am-7pm (weekdays) and 9am-5pm (weekends) on 0844 581 4980.