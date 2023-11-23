An assault at a school has been referred to a youth offending panel.

A video was circulated on social media in October of a pupil at The Deepings School attacking another boy.

The video, recorded at the school site in Deeping St James, shows one boy swinging another around and hitting him.

The Deepings School. Photo: Google

The victim is then shown on his hands and knees and heard apologising before he is kicked in the face by the first boy.

The school reported ‘an altercation between two boys’ to Lincolnshire Police and a 14-year-old boy was interviewed on suspicion of assault.

He admitted the assault and has written a letter of apology to the victim.

His case has now been referred to the Joint Diversionary Panel (JDP), a partnership between Lincolnshire Police, the county council’s children’s services and the Youth Offending Service.

According to a police spokesperson ‘it’s a way to ensure children who come into contact with the criminal justice system are dealt with proportionately and, where possible, diverted away from formal criminal justice sanctions’.

They added: “This panel will now review the case and make a decision on the course of action to deal with those involved.

“The victim has been informed.”