Boy allegedly assaulted after confronting bottle-throwers on Stamford Meadows

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted and had his bag stolen after confronting a man and a girl who were throwing bottles on Stamford Meadows.

Two suspected assailants, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, were arrested following the incident on Tuesday last week (July 20). They have been released on police bail while investigations continue.

Anyone with information can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 522 of July 20.