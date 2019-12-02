A teenager has gone missing from his home in Stamford.

Jenson Lewis, 15, has not been seen by his family since late on Sunday night. His disappearance is out of character.

He is believed to be wearing a light grey North Face jacket and may be carrying a red holdall bag.

Jenson's parents, Bev and Nick Lewis have put out an urgent appeal to help find Jenson.

Insp Rachel Blackwell of Stamford police said: "If you know him, and have any information about what might have caused him to leave home today, please call us now on 101."

Jenson's disappearance is Lincolnshire Police incident number 60 of December 2, which should be quoted when calling.

