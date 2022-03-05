A scout is going to take on South Korea on a jamboree along with 26 others from Lincolnshire.

Kristian Rushworth, 14, has been selected to represent Bourne.

A jamboree is a skills, culture and adventure festival and will go ahead in summer next year, with scouts from all over the world taking part.

Kristian will take on South Korea in summer next year

Kristian, who attends Bourne Grammar School, said: “I am really looking forward to experiencing the new cultures and making life-long friends from across the world, and sharing what I have learned with others when I get back.”

Before July 2023, Kristian will attend training camps and team building events preparing him for living on the site in SaeManGeum, Korea.

The logo for the jamboree will feature a Siberian tiger, the national animal for Korea, and the scouts are naming it ‘Chingu’, which means ‘friend’ in Korean.

UK chief scout Bear Grylls, said: "Young people will experience different cultures, languages and cuisine while learning new skills. After two very difficult years, it is so important that these young people have this opportunity."