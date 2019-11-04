Seven-year-old Isaac Kennett has swum more than five miles to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research.

In the summer one of Isaac’s family became unwell and moved into a care home.

He visited her every day and witnessed some upsetting scenes involving the other residents, many of whom were suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Feeling frustrated that he could not help them, Isaac’s parents encouraged him to take part in a swimming challenge.

He embraced it and swam during evenings and weekends at Stamford Endowed School and Barnsdale Hall Hotel - often more than 50 lengths each time - in order to reach his target distance.

Isaac, who lives in Ketton, completed the challenge by swimming a total of 8.68km - about 350 lengths, and raised £304.05 through sponsorship.

Mum Linda said: “He feels very proud to be able to help other people. We are so proud of him - he is such a kind boy.”

