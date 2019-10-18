The planning committee of South Kesteven District Council has turned down a proposal for a BP filling station with a Marks and Spencer convenience store on the A15 Market Deeping by-pass.

Councillors Phil Dilks (Ind-Deeping St James) and Robert Reid (Con-Bourne Austerby) rattled off a raft of reasons for why the plans should be

refused.

The application from BP had been deferred by the committee in June for more information on road safety concerns, who amended their plans, with a redesigned pedestrian crossing.

The proposed site (19552659)

The scheme had been referred to the committee by Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind- Market and West Deeping) on similar grounds with development on the site also not being in the local plan and the proposal being out of keeping with the area.

Councillors Dilks and Reid suggested the scheme be built south of the A15/A1175 roundabout, instead of to the north, as proposed.

They argued this would be safer for pedestrians, cyclists or drivers as they would then have fewer lanes of busy traffic to

cross.

The A15 is extra busy, and at the proposed crossing Coun Reid said: “People will cross the short route and get killed in the process.”

He also said the scheme was on a greenfield site, contrary to the local and emerging local plan, and out of keeping with surroundings.

Coun Dilks feared the scheme would lead to other developments along the road towards Langtoft. He also said the bypass would be dangerous to cross for people coming from Market Deeping, particularly as there will soon be major housing schemes built nearby.

Members overwhelmingly opposed the scheme, with reasons including visual impact, the green field site being outside the settlement area, and it being contrary to the local plan.