Silver bracelet handed into Stamford Police Station as plain white gold bangle is lost in the town centre

By Matthew Brown
Published: 17:33, 10 January 2020
 Published: 17:33, 10 January 2020

A silver bracelet has been handed into Stamford Police Station.

The bracelet was found near the Cattlemarket Car Park on Saturday, January 4.

To claim it, a description will need to be provided.

Reader Alex Hudson also got in touch with us saying she had lost a plain white bangle in the town centre.

If you've seen it, get in touch with us.

