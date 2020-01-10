Silver bracelet handed into Stamford Police Station as plain white gold bangle is lost in the town centre
Published: 17:33, 10 January 2020
| Updated: 17:33, 10 January 2020
A silver bracelet has been handed into Stamford Police Station.
The bracelet was found near the Cattlemarket Car Park on Saturday, January 4.
To claim it, a description will need to be provided.
Reader Alex Hudson also got in touch with us saying she had lost a plain white bangle in the town centre.
If you've seen it, get in touch with us.
