A proposal to put ‘speed guns’ into the hands of residents has been delayed.

Stamford Town Council has been asked to fund a kit that includes a speed gun for monitoring passing vehicles.

Twenty-two residents have come forward offering to stand by Stamford roadsides using the equipment to log speeding.

A hand held speed gun

But the town council finance committee has put on the brakes while it decides whether or not to pay for the kit. A single speed gun, high-vis jacket and sign would cost about £300.

Community Speedwatch UK helps to advise on schemes involving volunteers, councils and police.