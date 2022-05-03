Home   News   Article

Plans to bring Community Speedwatch UK scheme to Stamford

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 06:00, 03 May 2022

A proposal to put ‘speed guns’ into the hands of residents has been delayed.

Stamford Town Council has been asked to fund a kit that includes a speed gun for monitoring passing vehicles.

Twenty-two residents have come forward offering to stand by Stamford roadsides using the equipment to log speeding.

A hand held speed gun
A hand held speed gun

But the town council finance committee has put on the brakes while it decides whether or not to pay for the kit. A single speed gun, high-vis jacket and sign would cost about £300.

Community Speedwatch UK helps to advise on schemes involving volunteers, councils and police.

