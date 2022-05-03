Plans to bring Community Speedwatch UK scheme to Stamford
Published: 06:00, 03 May 2022
A proposal to put ‘speed guns’ into the hands of residents has been delayed.
Stamford Town Council has been asked to fund a kit that includes a speed gun for monitoring passing vehicles.
Twenty-two residents have come forward offering to stand by Stamford roadsides using the equipment to log speeding.
But the town council finance committee has put on the brakes while it decides whether or not to pay for the kit. A single speed gun, high-vis jacket and sign would cost about £300.
Community Speedwatch UK helps to advise on schemes involving volunteers, councils and police.