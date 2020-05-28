Fight on Stamford Meadows as teenagers ignore social distancing rules
Published: 13:50, 28 May 2020
| Updated: 14:15, 28 May 2020
Dozens of teenagers broke social distancing rules to congregate on Stamford's meadows on Wednesday evening, culminating in a mass brawl.
By 7.30pm about 100 people were gathered in several groups on the grass between the millstream and the River Welland.
Some included up to 20 teenagers who were in clear breach of current rules which say only two people can get together from different households, while staying two metres apart.
