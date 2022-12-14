Two men smashed a business premises window and drove off with a ladder that was inside.

The burglary happened yesterday (Tuesday, December 13) at 7.20pm at the former VW garage in Uffington Road, Stamford.

After gaining entry through the window, the men lifted a ladder onto their flatbed vehicle and drove away.

The former VW garage in Uffington Road, Stamford

They were seen by passers by.

The building, which became a covid vaccination centre after the VW garage closed, is being converted into a car rental business.

Anyone with information on the burglary can call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 356 of December 13, or search 101 online.