Bread, wine and cheese evening at hotel

A bread, cheese and wine evening was held as part of Barnsdale Hall Hotel’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

The evening on Friday last week was attended by guests from the hotel and people who live in the area. It raised £500 for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance and included demonstrations and talks by bakers Julian Carter and Rob Hill from HambletonBakery.

Sommelier Sammy Wilkinson from wine and spirit suppliers Crown Cellars also recommended wines to compliment cheeses and breads available at the hotel.

Matt Wade, restaurant manager, said: “We are very pleased with the turn out and the support of the public. Everybody seemed to be enjoying themselves.”

The event was the first of many held to celebrate the hotel’s anniversary in October.