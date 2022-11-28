A town centre solicitors' office has been broken into.

Police were called at about 4.40am yesterday morning (Sunday, November 27) to reports of a burglary at Hegarty Solicitors in Stamford.

The window at the office in Ironmonger Street had been smashed.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is open and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 60 of November 27.