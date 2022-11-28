Home   News   Article

Burglary at Hegarty Solicitors in Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 16:36, 28 November 2022
 | Updated: 16:38, 28 November 2022

A town centre solicitors' office has been broken into.

Police were called at about 4.40am yesterday morning (Sunday, November 27) to reports of a burglary at Hegarty Solicitors in Stamford.

The window at the office in Ironmonger Street had been smashed.

Hegarty Solicitors in Ironmonger Street, Stamford was broken into
A police spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is open and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 60 of November 27.

