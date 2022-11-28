Burglary at Hegarty Solicitors in Stamford
Published: 16:36, 28 November 2022
| Updated: 16:38, 28 November 2022
A town centre solicitors' office has been broken into.
Police were called at about 4.40am yesterday morning (Sunday, November 27) to reports of a burglary at Hegarty Solicitors in Stamford.
The window at the office in Ironmonger Street had been smashed.
A police spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is open and inquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 60 of November 27.