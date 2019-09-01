Bulley Davey, an accountancy and tax advice firm, which has an office in Stamford and elsewhere across the region has raised £5,900 for charities over the last twelve months – including £2,830 for their charity of the year, Breast Cancer Care.

Events included a 10k fun run, an annual quiz, dress down days a team member selling eggs from their chickens, a Macmillan coffee morning and cake bake.

Director Mitchell Burden was happy with the amount raised and thanked his staff.

Bulley Davey (15902496)

Emily Beahan, Community Fundraiser at Breast Cancer Care, said: “We are so grateful to Bulley Davey for their hard work and efforts raising vital funds for Breast Cancer Care.”

Pictured, from left, are Emily Beahan from Breast Cancer Care with Bulley Davey director Mitchell Burden