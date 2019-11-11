The Brexit Party has withdrawn its candidates from seats who elected Conservative MPs at the last General Election in 2017.

Party leader Nigel Farage announced the move earlier today to help prevent the pro-Brexit vote splitting and allowing the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats or the Labour Party to make gains. The Brexit Party will still stand candidates against Labour MPs.

It means that Grantham businesswoman Jessica Swift will not be standing in Grantham and Stamford, nor will RAF veteran Jim Bennett be standing in Rutland and Melton.

Jessica Swift (21369853)

In North-West Cambridgeshire, Brexit Party candidate Liam Round announced he was standing down yesterday with "deep sadness" but did not specify a reason as to why. The Brexit Party candidate for East Northamptonshire was Matt Belsom.

Jim Bennett (21369855)