The Brexit Party has announced its general election candidate for Rutland and Melton.

Jim Bennett is a 70-year-old armed forces veteran who served 37 years in the RAF.

Born in Scotland, Jim now lives at Sudbrooke, near Lincoln, and has lived in Lincolnshire for 18 years.

Jim Bennett (16697658)

Jim's RAF service has seen him located at many RAF bases between the Shetlands and Cornwall.

He also served in Kuwait, Cyprus, Germany and Belgium and his last 'tour' was at RAF Waddington.

The father of four adult children has also served ten years as a Justice of the Peace, ten years as a parish councillor in Skellingthorpe, near Lincoln, and spent 11 years working in schools with children who have special needs.

Jim says he was previously an independent councillor and joining the Brexit Party is his first foray into party politics.

"It's because of what I feel about Brexit, that the people have been let down. We are being badly ignored and it looks as if Boris Johnson will do the same again."

Despite not living in the constituency, Jim says he knows it well by living in Lincolnshire for 18 years.

His wife Alison worked in speech and language therapy, with a job based in Leicester which included 'outreach' to Melton and Rutland.

If elected, Jim pledged he would move into the constituency.

He added: "What’s more, I will campaign tirelessly for a clean break Brexit as this will give us the greatest chance of world-class free trading success. Let’s not forget, in the first Elizabethan era, we discovered new lands, vanquished malevolent enemies and brought untold wealth back to our fantastic island. And with a clean break Brexit, we can do exactly the same again, bringing huge prosperity into our midst, amongst many other things, helping our cash strapped public services achieve unparalleled proficiency."