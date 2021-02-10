A bridge will be closed for 19 days while repairs are carried out by Tarmac.

The work means Salter's Lane in Tolethorpe will be closed to traffic from Ryhall Road to Tolethorpe Hill.

The repairs are being carried out on behalf of Rutland County Council and are due to begin on Monday (February 15), taking about 19 days.

Salter's Lane in Tolethorpe will be closed for 19 days. Google Maps

An alternative route will be along Ryhall Road, Old Great North Road, Toll Bar and Main Street.

