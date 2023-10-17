Home   News   Article

Stamford Bridge Club raise hundreds to help Ukrainian refugees through Stamford Diversity Group

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 10:00, 17 October 2023

A charity bridge morning helped raise hundreds of pounds to help Ukrainian refugees.

Stamford Bridge Club hosted the event on Friday, September 29, and raised £630 for Stamford Diversity Group’s Harrison and Dunn voucher scheme. For every £100 raised Harrison and Dunn donate another £25 which means their donation raised £787.50 of vouchers for Ukrainian refugees to buy essential household equipment.

Stamford Bridge Club chairman, John Prior, flanked by Amanda Wheeler and Yvette Díaz-Muñoz, of Stamford Diversity Group

Sue Westcott, from Stamford Bridge Club, said: “Thanks go to those bridge players who gave generously on the day, the cake bakers and those who contributed to the very successful raffle. A special thanks to The Haycock Hotel in Wansford for their generous gift of a Champagne tea for two which was won by Gill Webb.”

