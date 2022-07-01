Bridge for beginners open evening in Stamford

An introduction to the game of bridge is to be held in Stamford.

On Friday, September 9 from 7pm at Stamford Bridge Club, members will be holding an open evening with nibbles and drinks as a prelude to their autumn beginners’ programme of lessons.

There will be a Thursday evening course led by John Prior from September 29 (7pm), and a Tuesday morning one run by Sue Moss, beginning on October 11 (9.30 am).

Paul Double will be leading an improvers’ course, starting on Thursday, October 13 (9.30 am), for players who have a few years’ experience.

All three courses last for 10 weeks and cost £65. Those interested in the open evening or courses can email: marcusstamfordwitt@gmail.com

Hand of the Week

Today’s hand arose in the Corwen Trophy, England’s inter-counties pairs championship. It was won convincingly by Dan Baines and Rob Miller, members of both Stamford and Kettering bridge clubs.

This deal did their cause no harm. As with many freakish boards, the auction quickly took off. West, sitting with a 19 count, will have felt satisfied (for a short time) in doubling the final contract. CK was led. Declarer ruffed in hand and ruffed a spade, pleased to see SA. Now declarer could cross ruff a couple of minor suit cards and two spades before returning to hand to play a trump.

With trumps drawn South could claim 12 tricks from one spade (SK), three spade ruffs, seven hearts and one diamond. It looks as if an initial trump lead beats the small slam as only two spades can be ruffed in dummy. Not so, unless West continues with a diamond. On anything but a diamond at Trick Two (a play that breaks the communication for the squeeze) declarer can cross ruff and run all the hearts. With three cards remaining, South holds S8 HK D2, West DQJ CA North DA8 CQ and East SQ DK4. On the play of the trump West must pitch a diamond (now CQ goes from dummy) and East also throws a diamond to keep the master spade. Declarer plays a diamond and D8 becomes the twelfth trick. A spectacular hand.

Tip

In high level auctions, bidding one more for the road often works well. 6H was such a bid.