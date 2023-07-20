Campaigners who fought to save a historic bridge from demolition are working to create a lasting tribute from its bricks.

Bridge 234 was knocked down to make way for more houses on the Elsea Park estate in Bourne.

Historian Steve Giullari has retrieved some of the bricks which will be used to create a pillar and false arch at Rippingale Station in tribute to the original structure.

A tribute to Bourne's Bridge 234 will be created at Rippingale Station. Photo: Ann Wakeford

He said: “I felt it was the grandeur of Bridge 234 and its fine arches which made the bridge so magnificent and the tribute really had to reflect this.

“It will be somewhere for people to go and touch the bricks which were touched by their ancestors.”

The tribute will sit alongside existing railway lines, a platform, station, goods shed, locomotive and diesel engine which are already housed at Rippingale Station.

Steve said: “In the future we hope to bring the tribute back to Bourne, but for now it’s better that it can be seen somewhere than to never be seen at all.”

The initial plans also include an old carriage which could be used as an eating area or information centre.

Steve also has a recording of the reverberation sounds from underneath one of the arches which people would be able to download and listen to when they visit the memorial.

He added: “This tribute is really important because it will stand as a reminder to what we have lost, but also remind us that we must continue to fight for heritage and green spaces.”

The next steps will be to put together a committee of people to oversee the project.

Bellway has kept some of the bricks to be used in a piazza as part of the Abbey View development.