Although the grading of GCSEs has been brought back in line with pre-pandemic standards, pupils at Uppingham School have outperformed the results of 2019.

Dr Richard Maloney, headteacher of Uppingham School, believes pupils ‘demonstrated dedication, resilience and a passion for learning’ which has resulted in ‘truly excellent results’.

Uppingham School, High Street West, Uppingham.Photo: Oliver Wilson

He said: “This year’s results demonstrate just how remarkable these young people are.

“They have overcome the challenges and disruptions to their formative years, particularly within the context of education, to achieve brilliant outcomes that we are immensely proud of.”