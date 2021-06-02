A community group has put out an appeal for bin bags after its volunteers stepped up their work this week.

The Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers, who usually collect rubbish lying around on the streets, found themselves emptying the town centre bins after the district council didn't manage to carry out its usual rounds.

Hot weekend weather meant most of the bins around Stamford Meadows and the town centre were full, and so on Sunday volunteers Neil McIvor, Paul 'Pep' Pepper and Nina Van Dyck made sure they were emptied three times.

Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers Bret Allibone, Liz Groves, Paul 'Pep' Pepper, Nina Van Dyck, Neil McIvor, Alison Lowe and Jayne Hartley, with their mascot 'Tarquin' (seated)

"By Tuesday, when South Kesteven District Council lorry came to pick up the rubbish to take to tip they had to make two journeys, there were that many bags," said Pep.

The volunteer group has contacted South Kesteven District Council asking for more bin bags, but to make sure Stamford remains a tidy town, they are also asking for donations so that they can continue their volunteering.

Pep said: "We have to use heavy duty bin bags because the waste we collect is too heavy for the normal ones.

"It would be great if individuals or businesses can support us by donating one or more rolls of bags. We are able to arrange collection from anyone making donations."

Heavy duty bin bags cost about £12 for 200, but are available to buy in smaller rolls from hardware shops and supermarkets.

The group is also running low on 'Goliath' dog poo bags, which it uses to replace full bags in the town's dog poo waste bins. These can be bought online.

Anyone wishing to donate bags can contact Pep by emailing paulpepper1@hotmail.co.uk

The Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers have a Facebook page where people can find out more about supporting their volunteering.

Members of the group are out most mornings from 5am in summer, and continue to litter pick all year round.