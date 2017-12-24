British Gas staff go the extra mile for hospital patients

Staff from British Gas have brought Christmas presents for patients who will be in Rutland Memorial Hospital on Christmas Day.

The company was responding to AgeUK Leicester Shire and Rutland’s Making Christmas Special campaign, which aims to ensure every older person staying in a hospital bed on December 25 gets a gift.

Ward manager Claire Haines said: “Patients and staff very much appreciate this. It is nice to know the wider community are participating in the ward celebrations.”

The appeal has now closed for new donations.

Age UK in Leicester Shire and Rutland is also looking for donations of winter clothing.

The charity’s director Tony Donovan believes this may be because people are busy in the run-up to Christmas but he urged people to spend sometime between the big day and New Year clearing out and making a much-needed donation to one of the shops.