A 6,000-strong crowd enjoyed the best of British when the Battle Proms returned to Burghley House on Saturday evening.

The packed programme began with vintage vocals from The Battle Proms Belles followed by a thrilling historic cavalry display.

It was the first time the Worcestershire Cavalry had performed at the Burghley event, giving the audience an insight into cavalry through the ages, from medieval times to the First World War.

The Red Devils parachutists performed a freefall display before the New English Concert Orchestra got the two-hour concert underway. It began with Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No 4 in G and Symphony No1 in A flat to mark the arrival of a Spitfire display.

The programme also includes Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and the Battle Proms signature piece, Beethoven’s Battle Symphony, with 193 live firing cannons, and ends with Jerusalem, Rule Brittania and Land of Hope and Glory alongside a fireworks display.

Battle Proms organiser Emma Dexter said: “It was an absolutely glorious day. We love coming to Burghley House because the crowd is always so warm and welcoming. Everyone has the best time.”

Next year’s Battle Proms concert will take place at Burghley House on Saturday, July 13 2024.

