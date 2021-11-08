Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Cobbles in Red Lion Square, Stamford, reported to Fix My Street

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 08 November 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Broken cobbles in Stamford’s Red Lion Square should be fixed before they are replaced next year, a Lincolnshire county councillor says.

Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford West) has reported ‘surface defects’ to the local highways manager, adding: “Broken setts are a trip hazard. Please can you ensure the road surface is maintained between now and the setts being replaced next year?”

People can report issues with roads and public paths to www.fixmystreet.com

Red Lion Square in Stamford (52264152)
Red Lion Square in Stamford (52264152)
Richard Cleaver is standing as an Independent candidate for the Stamford All Saints ward in an SKDC by-election (52259294)
Richard Cleaver is standing as an Independent candidate for the Stamford All Saints ward in an SKDC by-election (52259294)
Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE