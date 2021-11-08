Broken cobbles in Stamford’s Red Lion Square should be fixed before they are replaced next year, a Lincolnshire county councillor says.

Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford West) has reported ‘surface defects’ to the local highways manager, adding: “Broken setts are a trip hazard. Please can you ensure the road surface is maintained between now and the setts being replaced next year?”

People can report issues with roads and public paths to www.fixmystreet.com

Red Lion Square in Stamford (52264152)