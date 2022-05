More news, no ads

A broken down bus is causing delays on a town road.

This morning (May 26), a Delaine Bus broke down in Ryhall Road, Stamford.

The bus is blocking the road near Markham Retail Park, resulting in heavy traffic.

A Delaine Bus (right) has broken down in Stamford

Passengers on the bus were told to exit the vehicle and a replacement bus is making its way.

People are being urged told to avoid the area.