Spirit of Stamford objects selected including Daniel Lambert's stocking and artefact from Stamford Bull Run

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 06:00, 12 September 2022

It might be a little crumpled, but an umbrella from the 1870s is the ‘people’s choice’ for a new museum.

After familiar names from the town chose their favourite objects from the Stamford collection, these were then put to the public vote.

Stewart Jackson of Frank Newbon signmakers selected a shop sign that hung over ‘J R Smith, Umbrella, Cutler and Fancy Goods Dealer’, in All Saints’ Street in the 1870s, and then in Ironmonger Street until the 1980s.

