Classes in painting and photography are to begin in Stamford town centre.

'Stamford Contemporary Arts' is to be launched on Saturday December 14 at 2 Maiden Lane, next to Gallery Stamford.

It's owner Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant says the new venue aims to be an art gallery with practising artists who display their works, and also offer lessons.

There will also be a darkroom, where a photographer will also teach.

The opening at 11am will be carried out by Fiona Mumford, chairman of Stamford Arts Society.

Beverley said: "I felt that the local artists needed a bigger platform to demonstrate their art."

Contemporary oil painter Claire Daniel confirmed the venture is Beverley's baby.

"The idea is a productive environment. People can come in and talk to us and we provide demonstrations, help and advice and run classes."

Portrait artist Andrea Naylor continued: "The aim is to get people in on workshops."

Stamford water colourist Mike Helmy will also be offering lessons in painting in water colours.

Mike said: "This will be something to see an enjoy."

John Lawrence, a Stamford photographer of more than 30 years, is currently finishing off a new dark room.

He will be running photography classes, dark room classes and master classes in printing, using traditional techniques, including wet room techniques like silver gelatine printing and toning.