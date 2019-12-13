'Stamford Contemporary Arts' to be launched in town centre
Classes in painting and photography are to begin in Stamford town centre.
'Stamford Contemporary Arts' is to be launched on Saturday December 14 at 2 Maiden Lane, next to Gallery Stamford.
It's owner Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant says the new venue aims to be an art gallery with practising artists who display their works, and also offer lessons.
Gallery1
There will also be a darkroom, where a photographer will also teach.
The opening at 11am will be carried out by Fiona Mumford, chairman of Stamford Arts Society.
Beverley said: "I felt that the local artists needed a bigger platform to demonstrate their art."
Contemporary oil painter Claire Daniel confirmed the venture is Beverley's baby.
"The idea is a productive environment. People can come in and talk to us and we provide demonstrations, help and advice and run classes."
Portrait artist Andrea Naylor continued: "The aim is to get people in on workshops."
Stamford water colourist Mike Helmy will also be offering lessons in painting in water colours.
Mike said: "This will be something to see an enjoy."
John Lawrence, a Stamford photographer of more than 30 years, is currently finishing off a new dark room.
He will be running photography classes, dark room classes and master classes in printing, using traditional techniques, including wet room techniques like silver gelatine printing and toning.
Read moreArts and ShowbizEducationStamford
More by this authorDarren Greenwood