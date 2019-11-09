The regimental band of the Irish Guards, who are based at Buckingham Palace, are to return to Stamford in early December.

Around 40 of the Irish Guards will perform with a similar number of talented musicians from Stamford Endowed School.

The Christmas Concert on Monday December 2 at 7pm will take place in the school hall.

It is organised by George Woolf, a retired lieutenant colonel, who used to run the cadet forces at the school.

George said: “I have been doing this for 27 years. I have had all the top bands coming to Stamford including the Coldstream Guards and the Scots Guards.

“These are professional musicians. They have just got back from performing in Australia. They also led the Edinburgh Military Tattoo this year.

“They are the top in the country, probably one of the best military bands in the world.”

George’s concerts are free to enter but donations are sought for good causes.

In recent years, beneficiaries have included Help For Heroes and Macmillan cancer support nurses.

When the Scots Guards performed one year, £2,000 was raised for Help the Heroes and the Royal British Legion.

This year money will go to military charities but most will go to to Stamford Hospital for their dementia care project.

Entry is by ticket which is free and can be obtained from www.ses.lincs.sch.uk/boxoffice