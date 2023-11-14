Nursery children earned their wings on a visit to an RAF base.

RAF Wittering hosted a visit by a budding pilots from the Children’s Garden Day Nursery in Broad Street, Stamford.

The youngsters, who have been learning about aeroplanes, were given a hangar tour and were shown a Grob Trainer aircraft by aircraft technician Dave Bailey and site operations manager Mitchell Gooding of Babcocks International.

Children’s Garden Day Nursery youngsters with teachers and RAF personnel

They were also given the chance to sit in the aircraft while being shown the different controls.

Afterwards there was a surprise for the group when they were shown around a rapid response vehicle, used for airfield-related emergencies, with some allowed to try on a firefighter’s helmet.

Montessori teacher Chloe Burrows said: “The children were afforded an amazing opportunity to further their learning through visiting RAF Wittering, allowing them time to explore the aircraft and fire truck.

Trying on a firefighter's helmet at the RAF base

“Part of the Montessori ethos at The Children's Garden Day Nursery is providing the child with as much of the real experience as possible.”

The tour was organised by Cpl Richie Curtis of 504 Squadron, whose wife works at the nursery.

He said: “The children in my wife’s Montessori class are currently learning about aeroplanes.

“Dave and his colleagues were delighted to offer the opportunity to show the children around, and although they are very young, it is hoped that the visit may have inspired some of them in later life to join the Royal Air Force.”