Building a model railway requires some basic dexterity, writes Peter Davies, chairman of Market Deeping Model Railway Club.

It also requires the ability to use simple woodworking tools, to be able to measure and some electrical and artistic skill to make it work and look good.

First of all though, it’s about the space, whether it’s permanently available or only occasionally.

I’ve seen layouts standing on legs (as my own, free standing layout does, hinged to walls so that they flap down but still need legs or something to flap down on to) or with a baseboard on the floor. There I go already though, jargon. Sorry!

Jargon buster:

A layout is the total “thing”; track, points (turnouts or ‘switches’ if you come from across the Pond), scenic work, buildings and the rolling stock (locomotives, wagons and coaches, etc.) that you run on it

The baseboard, as the name suggests, is the timber framework onto which it is all attached

A train comprises a locomotive along with wagons or coaches

A loco (or locomotive) is the power unit at the front (or front and back in the case of HST units) that propels the train along the tracks. You can buy train sets or individual locos, wagons or coaches

The other issue we all face when considering building a layout is space. Space to an extent governs the scale you choose to model in. All model railways work to a scale (ratio) of the “real thing”.

Build your own model railway

Scale buster:

Arguably the widest range of models is available in just two scales: 1:76 and 1:160

Just out of interest, I model in 00 but then, some of my rolling stock dates back to the 1960s when other gauges were not so readily available. And, I’m very lucky to have a dedicated room for my layout. Some folk use sheds, garages, lofts, spare rooms, others use bedrooms or even lounges where the layout can be hinged from a wall.

To find out more, you can contact the club through its website, Facebook pages or by e-mailing chairman@mdmrc.org

We’re happy to answer questions.

Next time: Digital or analogue?

Artistic skills can be employed