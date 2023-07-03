A development of one-bedroom council flats could receive the go-ahead next week.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet members are being asked to agree a contract with developers to build four flats in Elizabeth Road, Stamford.

Cabinet member for housing and planning, Coun Phil Dilks, said: “We recognise that housing need in Stamford is extremely high, and there are currently 250 people on the housing register with a single-bedroom requirement who want to live in Stamford.

Designs for the flats in Elizabeth Road, Stamford

“As we know, the private rental market in Stamford is high with similar flats currently available for between £695 and £1,000 per month, which means there are few options for those with this requirement and on a low income.

“Unfortunately, it means then that young people and families then must move away from the area to find affordable housing. This makes it imperative that we provide more affordable housing options in this area.

“We are pleased to be able to start a process to bring more homes to meet the demand of specific groups of applicants on our housing register.”

The location of the flats in Elizabeth Road

Planning permission for the flats was granted in March 2022. The development comprises four one-bedroom, two-person apartments with landscaping, parking spaces and space for outdoor bins.

The recommendation to cabinet is to award the £665,952 building contract to D Brown Building Contractors Ltd via the Efficiency North tendering framework.

If cabinet approves the decision, it is anticipated building will start in October and take eight weeks.

Consultation on the project invited public feedback. Responses, which included views on parking, are incorporated into the final design.

Recently completed social housing schemes include the council’s developments at Meadow Close, Bourne and Trinity Road, Stamford.

The cabinet meeting takes place at the council offices in Grantham at 2pm on Tuesday, July 11.