People are being invited to get involved in a new project being run by Stamford charity, Evergreen.

Building Better Mental Wealth is a twice-weekly social gathering open to people over the age of 65.

Meeting from 2pm until 4pm every Monday and Friday at the United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street, Stamford, the first takes place on Monday (November 1).

United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street, Stamford. Photo: Google

There will be a range of individual health-promotion activities run by healthcare experts, including blood pressure checks, diabetes sugar level checks, physio and occupational therapy advice, and chaplaincy and listening.

In addition, people can take part in mindful activities such as jigsaws, board games, knitting and crochet, and hand and nail care.

There will also be group activities including singing, discussions and speakers, crafts, and plenty of tea, coffee and cake.

To book a place phone Evergreen on 01780 765900 or email office@evergreen.org.uk