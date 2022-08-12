A dental surgery faces temporary closure for several weeks after a car crashed into the building.

The accident happened at Campbell Dental Clinic in Wharf Road, Stamford on Thursday last week (August 4).

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving over the limit on the night of the incident and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101

The clinic had closed on Friday, July 29 for one week for planned refurbishments and the family decided to take advantage of this and go on holiday.

Significant damage to the building means it cannot be used until it is repaired. Loss adjusters are in the process of estimating the damage to the building.

The business could be closed for six more weeks while it is repaired.

Kevin Campbell, owner of the business, said: “My wife and I depend on the income from the business, so the damage and loss of earning could be significant.”

Staff are in the process of rescheduling patients to minimise interference with their treatments.

