Budding engineers, electricians and artists revealed their skills at an exhibition of their work.

Market Deeping Model Railway Club Youth Group members took their model railway layout to Stamford Library on Saturday (October 28) and demonstrated it to visitors.

The group attracts people of secondary school age, who are helped by senior members of Market Deeping Model Railway Club to design and build a ‘miniature world’ of transport.

Junior group leader Aileen Frisby with Harrison, 10, Harley, 8, and Kohle, 11

Through doing this, they learn to create electrical circuits, how to make and paint the scenery and buildings, and how to operate the trains.

The aim is to help young people develop skills, work together, have fun, and create something of exhibition standard.

For more information about Market Deeping Model Railway Club, email Peter Davies at chairman@mdmrc.org

Eight-year-old Harley, Kohle, 11, and Harrison, 10, with one of the junior group's layouts

Back left to right: Market Deeping Model Railway Club president Colin Brown, exhibition co-ordinator Bill Sowerby, and junior group leader Aileen Frisby, with junior group members Harley, Harrison and Kohle

Kohle, 11, makes a small adjustment

Six-year-old visitor Jemima enjoys a look at Market Deeping Model Railway Club Junior Group's exhibition

Annual adult membership is £75 and concessions are available for younger members.