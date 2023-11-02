Market Deeping Model Railway Club Junior Group exhibits layout at Stamford Library
Budding engineers, electricians and artists revealed their skills at an exhibition of their work.
Market Deeping Model Railway Club Youth Group members took their model railway layout to Stamford Library on Saturday (October 28) and demonstrated it to visitors.
The group attracts people of secondary school age, who are helped by senior members of Market Deeping Model Railway Club to design and build a ‘miniature world’ of transport.
Through doing this, they learn to create electrical circuits, how to make and paint the scenery and buildings, and how to operate the trains.
The aim is to help young people develop skills, work together, have fun, and create something of exhibition standard.
For more information about Market Deeping Model Railway Club, email Peter Davies at chairman@mdmrc.org
Annual adult membership is £75 and concessions are available for younger members.