A building society with branches in Stamford and Bourne has won an award.

Melton Building Society was named Mortgage Provider of the Year at the MoneyAge Awards 2023.

A celebration evening was held at the Waldorf Hilton in London on Thursday last week.

Left to right: William Bell, Simon Taylor and Dan Atkinson

Chief executive officer Simon Taylor said: “This accolade is not just a recognition of our efforts but a testament to our core values as a mutual organisation.

“Our foremost commitment has always been towards our community. We don't just provide mortgages, we put roofs over people's heads.

“This award reaffirms our dedication to this mission and the trust our community places in us.”

Simon was joined by product manager William Bell and head of intermediaries Dan Atkinson for the awards evening.

The branches in Stamford and Bourne opened earlier this year.