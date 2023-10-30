The former Wilko building in Stamford is on the market after another discount retailer was unable to reach an agreement with the landlord.

Stamford’s branch of Wilko in the High Street was one of the first to be closed when the company announced difficulties in September.

Shoppers were served for the final time on September 19 and the building has remained empty since.

The former Wilko building in the High Street is available to rent

At the time a deal was struck for the owners of Poundland to take over the leases of up to 71 Wilko shops including Stamford.

But a spokesperson for Poundland said the discount retailer was ‘unable to secure landlord agreement on a small number of stores’ including Stamford.

Poundland previously had a branch in Stamford High Street but it closed in 2014. No reason for the closure was given at the time.

With the company ‘keen to come back’ to the town a new shop was opened in the former Argos premises in Markham Retail Park, Ryhall Road in 2021.

It sells the Pep and Co clothing range, homeware, chilled and frozen foods, snacks, drinks, health and beauty products and everyday essentials.

To let signs have now appeared in the windows of the former Wilko in Stamford High Street.

The two-storey building on the market with Eddisons for £100,000 a year.

The former M and Co building is also available to rent at a cost of £95,000 a year.

What business would you like to see open? Let us know by emailing smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.