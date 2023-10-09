A high street building which has been empty for six months is now on the market.

Signs advertising the former M&Co building to let have appeared in Stamford High Street.

The three-storey building is being marketed with London-based McCullen Real Estate for £95,000 a year.

Signs have appeared advertising the former M and Co for retail use

M&Co first announced it was leaving Stamford High Street in August 2020.

The unit remained vacant for two years until the high street chain returned in November 2022.

However just weeks later it was announced the Scottish firm M&Co's affairs and property were in the hands of administrators.

The former M and Co is up for let

There remained uncertainty about the branch as it continued to advertise jobs but on April 2 the doors closed for good.

Mark Crookes of McCullen Real Estate said there has been ‘quite a lot’ of interest in the building, which had been ‘under offer by a couple of parties’.

Previously home to Dorothy Perkins and then Poundland, it is one of the largest retail units in town.

The upper floors can be sublet separately while the ground floor provides 385 sq m of business space.

