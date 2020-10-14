Home   News   Article

Stamford Rotary Clubs plant bulbs to raise awareness of campaign to fight polio

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 14 October 2020

Thousands of crocuses are set to spring up across Stamford thanks to a bulb-planting project being carried out to support the fight against polio.

Armed with gardening tools, members of the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s and the Rotary Club of Stamford joined forces on Tuesday to plant some of their 4,000 bulbs - or corms - on the corner of Casterton Road and Chatsworth Road.

The crocuses, which can start to bloom as early as February, will have purple flowers and are part of the the Rotary’s Purple4Polio activities to raise awareness and funds for its campaign to end polio.

