‘Bully XL’ dog attack in Ketton resulted in death of spaniel
A spaniel has died following an attack by a dog believed to be a bully XL breed.
The incident happened on Monday morning in Ketton while the spaniel was being walked by a dog sitter.
The bully XL is understood to have escaped from a nearby garden, although this was not the home of the bully XL’s owner.
The dog sitter raised the alarm about the attack and the bully XL was tackled and put on a lead.
A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10.45am on Monday (September 18) a report was received that a springer spaniel had been attacked by another dog – identified as an ‘bully XL’ – in Manor Green, Ketton.
“The spaniel was treated by a vet but had to be put down as a result of its injuries.
“The bully XL was seized by police and has since been passed on to a secure, independent kennel. No arrests were made in connection with the incident.”
Prime minister Rishi Sunak announced earlier this week that the American bully XL breed is to be banned after a man from the West Midlands died following a suspected attack.
The Government will work with experts to legally define the breed so it can be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.