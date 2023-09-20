A spaniel has died following an attack by a dog believed to be a bully XL breed.

The incident happened on Monday morning in Ketton while the spaniel was being walked by a dog sitter.

The bully XL is understood to have escaped from a nearby garden, although this was not the home of the bully XL’s owner.

An American bully XL. Photo: iStock

The dog sitter raised the alarm about the attack and the bully XL was tackled and put on a lead.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10.45am on Monday (September 18) a report was received that a springer spaniel had been attacked by another dog – identified as an ‘bully XL’ – in Manor Green, Ketton.

“The spaniel was treated by a vet but had to be put down as a result of its injuries.

“The bully XL was seized by police and has since been passed on to a secure, independent kennel. No arrests were made in connection with the incident.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak announced earlier this week that the American bully XL breed is to be banned after a man from the West Midlands died following a suspected attack.

The Government will work with experts to legally define the breed so it can be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.