An entertaining event for charity sped into town at the weekend.

Stamford and District Round Table car show on Saturday (August 27) saw more than 500 classic, vintage and modern cars displayed on Stamford Meadows.

Vehicles began parading down into Bath Row and onto the riverside site from 8.30am, with classic Jaguars and Model T Fords through to motorbikes and car models from the 1960s, 70s and 80s that brought back fond memories for many visitors.