Support from new arrivals boosts turnout at Greetham village fete
Fine weather last Saturday helped deliver a bumper turnout to the Greetham Village Fete.
The event, which dates back to the 1200s, took place at the community centre on Great Lane and was hailed as yet another success by organisers.
Church warden Helen Macleod-Smith said: “The fete went very well. The weather was fantastic. The morris dancers were extremely entertaining. There was quite a range of traditional games and we have raised £3,500 for Greetham church funds.”
Attractions at the event, which ran from 12-noon until 4pm, included tobola, raffle, cakes, plants, a dog show, bouncy castle, morris dancing and a display of military dogs.
Helen continued: “We had new attractions including a slow bike ride and target golf, the latter of which raised £100.”
Attendance at the popular annual event was estimated to be in the hundreds.
Helen added: “The turnout was enhanced by many new residents who have recently arrived in the village. They were very supportive. We are hugely grateful to everybody who came and supported it.”
