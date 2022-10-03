A group calling to reduce traffic in a town centre neighbourhood is facing an uphill battle.

St George’s Residents’ Association was set up in 2020 by campaigners keen to introduce a low-traffic neighbourhood.

But getting support for their plans has come with bumps in the road.

Stephen Gates and Shaun Ford of St George's Residents Association

Chairman of the group, Stephen Gates, said: “Fundamentally the issue with low-traffic neighbourhoods is no one reads what it is about. People assume it is a road closure and that someone is trying to take their car away but that is not what it is about.”

Rather than a full pedestrianisation of the area - St George’s Street, St Leonard’s Street and St Paul’s Street - the group’s aim is to stop through traffic. This means people living in the streets could still drive to their homes as well as people using the on-street parking.

A key reason for the group’s campaign is the damage to historical buildings.

A map showing where buildings have been struck. Image: Shaun Ford / Google Maps

There have been more than 16 vehicle strikes in the proposed area and a number of occasions where lorries have got stuck.

A lot of the time lorry drivers who cause the damage don’t stop to apologise or swap details with the property owner. Instead it is normally the residents who photograph their vehicle details to send to the police.

They added that there is also a risk to pedestrians when drivers mount the curb.

Shaun Ford, who is a Stamford Town Councillor, said: “We are concerned because we live here and see it everyday.

“Doing nothing about it is not a solution.”

The group was created after seeing benefits of the five month road closure put in place while repair work was carried out at Marks and Spencer in Stamford. The section of St George’s Street between St Leonard’s Street and St Paul’s Street was closed to vehicles.

The group believes that no major disruption was caused then - or even with the Red Lion Square and St Mary’s Street closures - so ‘traffic will always cope’.

“It is really straight forward and is relatively low cost and none of the changes proposed would be permanent,” said Stephen.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council, which is responsible for the roads, said officers continue to engage positively with the group and that a consultation event will be held in the coming months.