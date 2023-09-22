An opportunity is available to own this three-bedroom, individual bungalow situated in the lovely village of Swayfield.

The property offers spacious living accommodation and in the garden there is a useful brick-built outbuilding and stable block.

Viewing is highly recommended at the earliest opportunity.

The front of the property features a lawned garden with vehicle access to the attached garage.

Through the front door there is an entrance hall that leads to the lounge/dining room, two generously proportioned bedrooms, the kitchen and the bathroom.

A third bedroom off the lounge could alternatively be used as a study or snug.

The lounge has a light and airy feel, with a fireplace and windows at either end providing views across a valley to the Grimsthorpe Estate.

The kitchen has fitted units and worktops, and attractive internal windows to the hallway, affording the property additional natural light.

The bedrooms also have attractive outlooks across the garden areas.

The bathroom is tiled with a shower cubicle over the bath.

Outside, the bungalow has a lawned garden with hedges a a mature border to the front. There is a brick-built outbuilding attached to the the main accommodation, providing additional storage space.

76, High Street, Swayfield, is on the market with Eckfords for £455,000. To find out more or arrange a viewing call Eckfords on 01778 426215 or email: sales@eckfords.co.uk

Key features

• Individual detached bungalow

• Entrance hallway

• Large lounge/diner

• Three double bedrooms

• Kitchen

• Family bathroom

• Plot is about half an acre

• Stable block and useful outbuilding