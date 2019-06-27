A preview evening for Uffington Flower Festival with BBC Radio 4's Gardeners' Question Time regular Bunny Guinness takes place tonight from 6pm until 8pm.

For those who didn't manage to get tickets, there's still plenty of time to see the amazing displays in St Michael and All Angels Church, Uffington.

It will be open from 8.30am until 5pm tomorrow (Friday, June 28) and from 10am until 5pm on Saturday (June 29) and Sunday (June 30).

The church cafe will serve floral-themed cakes, tea, coffee and elderflower cordials and there will be children's activities from midday until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Uffington's winning scarecrow from this year's competition will be on display.

Although the festival is free between Friday and Sunday, donations are welcome for the upkeep of the church and the CLIC Sargent cancer charity

Here is Phil Archer standing at 'The Bertie Bar' he constructed in the church, ready for the weekend.