Burger-loving romantics raised almost £200 for charity by munching their way through a three-course Valentine’s Day meal at McDonald’s.

A dozen people signed up for the VIP dining experience at the eatery on Ryhall Road in Stamford on February 14.

It included a ‘sharing platter’ starter of chicken nuggets and veggie dippers followed by a barbecue quarter pounder and an apple pie or chocolate brownie sundae for dessert.

Valentine's Day dinner at McDonald's in Stamford

Tables were dressed with crisp white tablecloths, red roses and posh silverware, with the meal served on china plates and bowls.

Diners were also serenaded by a local violinist while the restaurant crew swapped their uniforms for smart attire as they took up the roles of maître d', waiting team and chefs.

Tickets cost £10 each with all money raised going to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK who provide support for families with sick children in hospital.

Franchisee Matt Jarrett said the event had attracted guests of all ages.

Valentine's Day dinner at McDonald's in Stamford

He said: “I’m glad the team were able to make our customers’ Valentine’s Day a memorable one! Although we didn’t sell out all our tables this time, the response from customers has been fantastic and we’re hoping to run this again so do keep an eye out for future events.

“The event was a success raising just short of £200 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities UK who do such fantastic work and are very close to our hearts.”

