Burghley Christmas Fair to close early on Saturday due to high winds

A Christmas fair at Burghley House will close early tomorrow (Saturday, November 27) due to high winds forecast.

Burghley Park will also close at this time.

Burghley Christmas Fair will be open from 9.30am until 2pm with last admittance at 1pm.

Ticket-holders who have booked a time slot between 1pm and 3pm are now free to visit any time on Saturday, up to 1pm, or any time on Sunday.

The fair organisers plan to operate the event according to the normal, advertised hours on Sunday, November 28.