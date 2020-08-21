Burghley House to close temporarily due to high winds
Published: 09:29, 21 August 2020
| Updated: 09:30, 21 August 2020
Burghley House is temporarily closing to visitors today (August 21) due to a forecast of strong winds .
The Garden of Surprises, Sculpture Gardens and the parkland will also be shut in accordance with their high winds policy.
Annual pass holders can reschedule their visit by rebooking a time slot reservation on the Burghley House website .
