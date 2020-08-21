Home   News   Article

Burghley House to close temporarily due to high winds

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 09:29, 21 August 2020
 | Updated: 09:30, 21 August 2020

Burghley House is temporarily closing to visitors today (August 21) due to a forecast of strong winds .

The Garden of Surprises, Sculpture Gardens and the parkland will also be shut in accordance with their high winds policy.

Annual pass holders can reschedule their visit by rebooking a time slot reservation on the Burghley House website .

