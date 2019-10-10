Burghley house in Stamford will close for filming during October 2019
Published: 17:25, 10 October 2019
| Updated: 17:26, 10 October 2019
Burghley House on the edge of Stamford will be closed for filming from Monday (October 14).
It is closed for 12 days, re-opening on October 26.
The stately home has been the backdrop for plenty of TV programmes and films in the past, including the Antiques Roadshow and Pride and Prejudice.
Do you know what's being filmed? E-mail smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk or call 01780 758955.
Check out this award-winning photo of Burghley which shows why it's a great place to film.