Burghley House on the edge of Stamford will be closed for filming from Monday (October 14).

It is closed for 12 days, re-opening on October 26.

The stately home has been the backdrop for plenty of TV programmes and films in the past, including the Antiques Roadshow and Pride and Prejudice.

